Barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully in Mount Clemens

An early morning standoff with a barricaded man was resolved peacefully Monday morning.

A 27-year-old suspect surrendered and children inside the home were removed by sheriff's deputies and unharmed at about 10 a.m.

Macomb County Sheriff's Deputies first responded to a report of shots fired at 8:36 a.m. at a residence on Park Street.

The doors were locked and the suspect refused to let deputies enter.

Deputies set up a perimeter and activated SWAT, canine and drone teams. The nearby L’Anse Creuse Learning Academy was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

There has been no official word whether the man had a firearm, or if a weapon was recovered by deputies.

"Currently, the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the community relating to this incident," said the sheriff's office in a release.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office deputies are still at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.



