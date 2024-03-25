Barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully in Mount Clemens
FOX 2 (WJBK) - An early morning standoff with a barricaded man was resolved peacefully Monday morning.
A 27-year-old suspect surrendered and children inside the home were removed by sheriff's deputies and unharmed at about 10 a.m.
Macomb County Sheriff's Deputies first responded to a report of shots fired at 8:36 a.m. at a residence on Park Street.
The doors were locked and the suspect refused to let deputies enter.
Deputies set up a perimeter and activated SWAT, canine and drone teams. The nearby L’Anse Creuse Learning Academy was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
There has been no official word whether the man had a firearm, or if a weapon was recovered by deputies.
"Currently, the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the community relating to this incident," said the sheriff's office in a release.
Macomb County Sheriff's Office deputies are still at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.