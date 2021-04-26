Beaumont doing 3 walk-in vaccine clinics in Southfield this week

After a successful campaign that vaccinated hundreds of people at its first walk-in clinic, Beaumont is rolling out three more days of no-appointment shots.

The Metro Detroit hospital chain has three more walk-in clinics scheduled for this week.

On April 28, 29, and 30, the Beaumont Service Center will accept anyone age 16 and up to get a shot.

After vaccinating 450 people in two hours at its initial walk-in clinic last week, the hospital will be giving shots at the available times:

Wednesday, April 28: 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 29: 4 - 7 p.m.

Friday, April 30: 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

A release from the hospital said that to get a shot, no appointment is necessary. Neither is an account with the hospital. Teens under the age of 18 who are eligible will still need to be accompanied by a parent.

"We were so pleased with the community’s response to our first walk-in clinic, so we decided to offer three additional dates," said Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said. These clinics are helping us further our goal of vaccinating as many people as possible. We also remain committed to providing a safe and efficient experience for people who get vaccinated."

The service center is located at 26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield.

People who would like to schedule a vaccine can also register online here or call 800-592-4784.

So far, Beaumont has administered 297,560 people, fully vaccinating 129,733, according to the website.

Many hospitals and local governments have been shifting from only providing vaccines to increasing awareness and reducing skepticism about the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

One such collaboration between Beaumont and 60 other health care systems is being led by Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic to try and reassure the public about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. The campaign, Get the Vaccine to Save Lives, has its work cut out for it since much of Michigan and the rest of the country has millions of more people to inoculate, despite a gradual slowdown of more shots.