"We need everyone's help immediately"; Beaumont hospital hits critical capacity

Beaumont Health is warning its hospitals and staff have hit critical capacity levels higher than the state's fall surge.

The hospital chain's CEO said Michigan's climbing rate of infections is "very troubling and alarming" and warned that Beaumont "cannot do this alone."

"We need everyone's help immediately," said John Fox. A statement from the hospital sent Thursday morning said the number of patients that Beaumont was caring for had jumped from 128 to more than 800 patients since the end of February. Just two weeks ago, the hospital was caring for 500 patients infected with COVID-19.

The rate of hospitalizations in Michigan has followed one has been a breathtakingly fast rate of new infections that have placed Michigan at the top of the country for coronavirus outbreaks.

Hospital data from the health department reports that more than 4,100 people have been hospitalized due to a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection. The number of people in emergency rooms with coronavirus symptoms is also higher than it was in December.

And it's not just Beaumont that's reporting its facilities are near or at capacity. Several area hospitals are at or are close to 100% capacity. So far, about 77% of all beds in the state dedicated to coronavirus patients are filled. Here's a breakdown in Metro Detroit:

Beaumont Health Farmington Hills - 91% Royal Oak - 88% Troy - 82% Dearborn - 76% Grosse Pointe - 74% Taylor - 87% Trenton - 84% Wayne - 94%

Henry Ford Health Systems Jackson - 72% Detroit - 81% Macomb - 98% West Bloomfield - 87% Wyandotte - 90%

McLaren Health Care Macomb - 100% Bay Region - 90% Port Huron - 94%

"The new COVID-19 variants are more contagious. The patients we are seeing are younger and some are sicker and in need of intense medical attention," Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont’s medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology, said.

But it's not just bed capacity that's being strained. The medical staff at hospitals are also suffering fatigue after being embroiled in the pandemic's worst conditions for over a year.

"If you see a health care worker - a family member, neighbor or friend - please share a kind word and thank them," Fox said. "They are doing a heroic job compassionately caring for patients. They are truly extraordinary."

Compared to the previous two surges last year, Michigan's response this round has been very different. Beaumont Health has implemented visitor restrictions as a response to the increase in cases, but that's about it.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has opted not to implement new restrictions. Instead, she's asking residents to continue taking precautions and get vaccinated as soon as they can.