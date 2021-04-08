Michigan Representatives sound alarm on COVID-19 as hospitals fill

For Michigan Representatives Debbie Dingell and Andy Levin, a press conference on Thursday was supposed to address the American Rescue Plan (ARP) but it quickly turned into the state’s alarming rise in cases and hospitalizations.

"I've known 2 people that have died in the last week of Covid. We may be tired of COVID, but COVID's not tired of us in Michigan," said Dingell. "I want to be really clear: Michigan is at a dangerous surge. The University of Michigan Hospital is full, St. Joe's is full, the Detroit area hospitals are full, or getting full, if not full."

The CDC is on the ground in Michigan and working with the Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) but also says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reaching beyond the CDC to President Joe Biden. The governor has reportedly contacted the President several days in a row ask for more vaccines in the state.

"We will keep working with the White House to try to get as many resources as we can into the state of Michigan, but we all have to play our said part," said Dingell.

Levin says discussions are heating up surrounding how to get vaccines to the hardest-hit areas as Michigan reported over 7,000 cases on Thursday.

"It's not only in a few places in Michigan it's urban, suburban, rural, west, and east. Our federal, state, and county officials are talking extensively about how to get doses where they're needed most," said Levin.

While the governor has maintained vaccinations over restrictions at this stage, it’s the same things we’ve been told for the past year or so - mask up.

"I am pleading with my fellow Michiganders to mask up, double mask, maintain social distance, don't go to large gatherings, don't travel when unnecessary, and let's get to the finish line," said Levin.

Officials are also urging everyone over the age of 16 to get the vaccine now that everyone is eligible.