Beaumont says ‘extreme numbers of patients, staff shortages have lead to nearly full emergency rooms

Michigan's largest health system, Beaumont, is reporting that all ten of its emergency departments are experiencing ‘extreme numbers of patients’ and a severe staff shortage.

Beaumont released a statement Wednesday saying that its emergency departments have been inundated with patients seeking medical attention. According to the health group, some patients are seeking care for COVID-19 but the majority are for other medical conditions and concerns.

On top of that, Beaumont reports a staffing shortage and a blood shortage as well.

According to CEO John Fox, Beaumont is seeing elevated numbers because people delayed treatments over the past year-and-a-half of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many people delayed getting tests and treatment for medical issues because of their concerns about the pandemic. Now, more than a year and a half after the pandemic began, those delays in care are resulting in medical emergencies. Plus, there are many people who still need to get vaccinated. So, our staff must care for those unvaccinated individuals who become extremely ill with the COVID Delta variant, or other variants, and try to balance all the other patients coming in with medical emergencies. Add in a staffing shortage, and you have a perfect storm," Fox said.

Beaumont is encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone and it's required for all Beaumont employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 18.

Additionally, Beaumont said it is "working aggressively to recruit new team members" to address the staffing shortage.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 15, 180 of Beaumont's beds are temporarily closed because of a lack of staffing.