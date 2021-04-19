Beaumont doctor says more than 99% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients not fully vaccinated

article

There are about 800 COVID-19 patients in the Beaumont system currently.

"Out of all the people we're tracking who have been fully vaccinated, less than .01% have gotten both doses of the vaccine, and the time needed after to develop full immunity," said Dr. Matthew Sims, the director of infectious disease research at Beaumont.

Fully vaccinated means that it has been two weeks or longer since a person received their last COVID-19 shot.

"It is extremely rare that we get a fully vaccinated patient come through," Sims said. "The people in the hospital are either unvaccinated or some of them have gotten one dose."

Sims said the numbers Beaumont is seeing are aligned with the rest of the state, country, and world.

"These are incredibly effective vaccines," he said.

He said he hasn't seen anyone fully vaccinated very sick in the hospital.

"They tend to not be very sick," Sims said, adding that these people tend to have a sore throat, muscle pain, and a stuffy nose, rather than serious symptoms.

Sims said most of Beaumont's patients are between 30-50 because of the push early on to get older people vaccinated, and younger people don't tend to get as sick