Following the merger of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, the new hospital system giant has announced its new name as Corewell Health.

The massive new company encompasses 22 hospitals in Michigan.

Both hospital chains announced plans to merge in June 2021, temporarily calling themselves BHSH System until they had settled on a new name. A statement from the CEO of the company said the name was selected after thousands of ideas came forward.

"At our core, we are here to help people be well so they can live their healthiest life possible," said Tina Freese Decker, President & CEO, Corewell Health. "We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health. Now together, known as Corewell Health, we move forward unified, focused on health and wellness for all."

The rebranding is part of the health system's vision for affordable health care that's high quality and offers an array of different procedures and care options. The new logo features shades of blue and green that make a circle.

The new name also means that each hospital will also be called something different. Some examples include: