Beaumont Wayne to take only COVID-19 patients to reduce surge at all locations

Beaumont Health says it is caring for 650 confirmed COVID-19 patients with more than 200 more tests pending Thursday.

In a release, the health system said it will be soley taking on COVID-19 to ease the surge of cases at other sites as part of its disaster plan.



“The number of patients coming to our Emergency Rooms continues to grow rapidly. We have decided to create dedicated surge capacity to care for more COVID-19 patients at locations such as Beaumont Hospital, Wayne. Also, on a limited basis, we are partnering with other Michigan health systems with capacity for COVID-19 to move patients outside Beaumont for care,” Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said. “This approach provides strong and focused care for our COVID-19 patients at Beaumont, Wayne, and reduces the pressure on our other seven hospitals."



In a release, Beaumont said to allow more COVID-19 patients to be cared for, the Emergency Center at Beaumont Wayne and obstetrical services will be temporarily closed as soon as possible.

Patients who need emergency care, even for COVID-19, should seek medical attention at the nearby Beaumont Canton Emergency Center or another hospital. Curbside Screening for COVID-19 at Beaumont, Wayne will also close.

Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said in the release, “The Beaumont, Wayne team has the expertise and ability to respond quickly to meet the needs of our COVID-19 patients. When patients come to a Beaumont hospital to seek care for COVID-19, our physicians will assess them. If the hospital does not have the capacity to care for the patient, we will transfer more COVID-19 patients to Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.

“We continue to monitor the shifting volumes and needs of our patients and teams across Beaumont to make the best decisions. I am confident the team at our Wayne hospital is ready to serve the needs of COVID-19 patients. We are sending additional staff, supplies and equipment to help support our phenomenal team at Wayne.”

