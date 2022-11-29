Beaumont's Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns after pandemic hiatus

article

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beaumont is bringing back its Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams at its Royal Oak hospital.

The community is invited to help light the lawn outside of the hospital starting on Friday Dec. 9 and runs through Christmas Eve.

For those two weeks, hundreds of people will fill the space outside of Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital - the new name of Beaumont, Royal Oak - and shine flashlights up and into the windows of the hospital. The young patients inside will shine their lights back.

Every night at 8 p.m., for about ten minutes, it's a way to show support for patients as they fight cancer - and it's a meaningful way to bring a bit of holiday cheer.

"One year we had a little boy in the sky walk when the lights came on he kept saying are these people all here for me? Shows how important it is to our patients and families," said Kathleen Grobbel, the co-leader of Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams.

The tradition was started in 2016 and became a cherished tradition to the patients and the hospital staff inside. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the hospital to go virtual in 2020 and didn't do it at all in 2021. Now, after two years, they're back.

If you want to attend - you're encouraged and welcomed to do so but there are some things to know.

First, show up by 7:45 p.m. to give you time to park. Then you can gather on the sidewalk near the hospital's East Entrance. Volunteers will be stationed throughout the campus to guide you.

Second, take a carpool if you can. Parking is limited but there will be two lots across from the North Parking Deck and just east of the Medical Office Building.

Third, don't show up if you have flu, cold, or Covid-like symptoms.

Lastly, Beaumont is asking you to wear a mask and social distance - and do not enter the hospital.

If you have a larger group (10 or more) you're asked to register on Beaumont's website. This way they can plan for your large group to show up.