Beaumont's Moonbeams tradition goes viral as pandemic drags on

Every December since 2017, Beaumont hospital has encouraged people to come out to the Royal Oak location to shine a light for children in the hospital who can't be home for the holidays. But instead of becoming another victim of the pandemic, Beaumont is making some changes to make it possible.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot to change in our everyday lives. But the need for community support is greater than ever for the children in the hospital so Beaumont's fourth annual Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is going virtual through the month of December.

Instead of gathering outside the hospital, Beaumont is asking people who want to participate to do so virtually with a 30-second video submitted to their website.

To participate, record a video of 30 seconds or less, identify yourself, wish children sweet dreams and happy holidays, shine a flashlight, and considering sharing your holiday decorations and lights to brighten their day. Once your video is ready, go to beaumont.org/moonbeams, click Share Your Story” and you’ll be prompted to “Share a Video” or “Share a Photo" to upload.

You’ll be asked to add a brief description and then your submission will be added to the gallery and available to share on social media channels.

But Beaumont is also making the stay at the hospital special for children. Every child admitted to or the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in December will receive a Moonbeams backpack that includes fairy lights, glow sticks, light-up toys, and a flashlight so they can brighten their rooms during their treatment.

Kathleen Grobbel, Child Life Supervisor at Beaumont Children’s, is proud this much-anticipated event is now in its fourth consecutive year.

“Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is always incredibly meaningful to our patients and families,” Grobbel said. “We are all looking forward to seeing the crowds outside the hospital again next year. However, I’m thrilled we will be able to continue the program virtually this year," Grobbel said.