Beefed up police presence at Fraser schools Wednesday following assault

Following reports of an assault near two school district buildings in Fraser Tuesday afternoon, the district plans to beef up security Wednesday for school.

Police locked down multiple district buildings after responding to reports of some kind of altercation. According to a statement from authorities, an assault occurred near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue in the afternoon.

Both the middle and high schools were under lockdowns until 5:30 p.m., canceling all school events.

Police declined to give details on what unfolded, but parents said someone was possibly stabbed during a fight between students.

There was no threat to the public.

READ MORE: Multiple Warren schools closed Wednesday due to threats made on social media

Students will notice more police officers at the school Wednesday as a result of the fight. Classes are expected to resume as normal.