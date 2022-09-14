Multiple Warren schools closed Wednesday due to threats made on social media

Several schools in the Warren school district will be closed Wednesday due to threats made online.

The schools that will be closed include Lois E. Carter Middle School, Paul K. Cousino High School, and Community High, the Twitter account for Warren Consolidated Schools posted early Wednesday morning.

Warren Police are now investigating the threats, which included multiple posts about shooting up the school.

READ NEXT: 2 children hospitalized after touching downed wire at school playground in Warren

Police received a call shortly after midnight about the threats.

More information was expected later Wednesday, the school Twitter account said.