Beer drinkers really loved Michigan's Founders Brewing Co. this year, according to Untappd

Founders Brewing Co. landed in the top five on Untappd's list of top breweries in 2021.

The app that allows users to check in and rate beers ranked breweries by which had the most check ins.

Grand Rapids-based Founders was ranked fourth on the top 10 list, keeping the same place as last year. According to Untappd, users checked in that they were drinking a Founders brew nearly 565,000 times.

Founders was the only Michigan brewery to make the list.

Untappd's Top 10 Breweries of 2021:

