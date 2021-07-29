Beer with a kick -- Ypsi's Arbor Brewing Co. introduces habanero infused Buzzsaw IPA
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Arbor Brewing Co.'s new brew is a spicy twist on a favorite.
Buzz En Fuego is infused with habanero peppers and key lime, making for a citrusy brew with a kick. The beer is described as having a balanced heat.
It's a limited release that is available beginning Friday. Get a 4-pack of 16-ounce cans for $15 at Arbor's Corner Brewery in Ypsilanti.
The original Buzzsaw is an IPA with hints of citrus. There is also the seasonal Tropi-Tango that is a fruitier summer version of the original version.
