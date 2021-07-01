Bees in the D seeks donations after 3 honeybee hives destroyed during storm
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Bees in the D, a nonprofit that places beehives at businesses around Metro Detroit, needs help after three hives were destroyed during a recent storm.
A tree branch fell on the hives. New woodware was used to re-hive the bees and save them, but the organization is asking for donations to cover the equipment that was ruined.
Donations can be made on the Bees in the D Facebook page.
