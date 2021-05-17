Founders Brewing partners with Bees in the D to add hives to roof of Detroit Taproom
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Bees can now call the Founders Brewing Co. Detroit Taproom home.
The brewery teamed up with Bees in the D to have hives installed on the roof.
Bees in the D, a nonprofit, has added beehives to the roofs of numerous Metro Detroit businesses to help promote sustainability and save bees.
Founders said the honey produced by the bees will be used in future beers.
(Photo: Founders Brewing Co.)
