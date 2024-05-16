Bell's releases Oberon shandy variety pack ahead of summer

article

Three new versions of Bell's Brewery's beloved Oberon, just in time for summer.

The West Michigan-based brewery released its Oberon Sunshine variety pack, featuring three shandy editions of the popular brew – Tropical, Lemonade, and Cherry Limeade.

"Oberon Sunshine is all about big flavors and summer fun - something Oberon is known for," said Scott Powell, Bell’s senior director of marketing. "We wanted to give consumers a refreshing, easy-drinking shandy to pair perfectly with summer activities."

The brewery describes the beer as a lighter version of Oberon Ale, a brew with an ABV of 5.8%. The shandys are 4.2% ABV.

"Oberon’s dedicated fans have been asking us to expand the brand for years, but growing the Oberon family is something we do very intentionally at Bell’s," said Carly Davis, brand senior manager for Bell's. "It’s important that any addition can live up to our iconic Oberon Ale and we wanted to create something for the Bell's drinker seeking big flavor with a lower ABV and lighter body. Oberon Sunshine accomplishes all those things and we're excited to bring our fans something new."

The variety pack can be found nationwide. Use the Bell's Beer Finder here.