Beloved Detroit schools figure Tyrone Winfrey dead after battle with cancer

Detroit public schools lost an important member of its community over the weekend when Tyrone Winfrey, a passionate advocate for kids and former president of the school district board died.

The 63-year-old lost a five-year fight with prostate cancer on Saturday, his family said.

Winfrey was beloved by his family and friends and will be remembered for his commitment to the district.

Winfrey most recently worked as the director of community affairs at Detroit Public Schools. In addition to his time on the school board, he also worked a deacon for his church at the Greater Grace Temple.

It was at his congregation where he hosted school events and college fairs that offered scholarships to kids trying to break into higher education.

Winfrey was also responsible for organizing back-to-school events at the district.

"Detroit has lost a great public servant… Tyrone was a tireless advocate for the education of Detroit's children," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. "Many attribute their success at the University of Michigan to Tyrone and his strong passion for equal access to higher education."

Winfrey was the husband of Janice Winfrey, who is the Detroit City Clerk.