Berkley Days festival not being held this summer, city announces

Berkley Days, an annual spring festival, will not be held this year.

The city announced the decision made by the Berkley Days Association on social media on Thursday. The city added that despite this year's cancellation, it plans to hold a centennial celebration in 2026.

A reason for skipping this year was not provided, but it comes after fights broke out at the festival the past two years. Last year, the festival was shut down Saturday night but resumed Sunday, while the festival was called off early due to a fight the year prior.

After the 2024 festival, the city moved to ban carnivals.