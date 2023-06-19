Berkley police handing out steering wheel locks to Kia, Hyundai owners

article

Kia and Hyundai owners can get a free steering wheel lock from Berkley police as the vehicles continue to be hot theft targets.

The police department asked Kia for the locks after a spike in thefts because the vehicles with keyed ignitions lack an immobilizer. This makes them easy to steal with a USB cable, a trend that has gained popularity over the past few years.

Berkley residents can get the locks by showing their vehicle registration at the front desk of the police department. The locks are available on a first come, first served basis.

Though the automakers have implemented what they say is a fix to this issue – a voluntary software update – thefts continue to be a problem around the country.

These software updates extend the vehicles’ theft alarm time and require the key to be in the ignition to start the vehicle. A group of attorney generals who want a recall issued say 15% of the affected vehicles cannot accommodate the software updates, citing a letter sent to them from Hyundai, adding that Kia has said an unspecified number of affected vehicles cannot receive the updates.

Other Metro Detroit police departments have also received locks from the automakers to provide to their residents.