Berkley police K-9 Bear receiving body armor thanks to donation

article

Bear, a police K-9 in Berkley, will soon be better protected while on the job thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The stab and bulletproof vest is expected to arrive in the next couple of months.

Nearby Hazel Park police recently announced that its department was receiving two vests for its K-9s, Rocky and Apollo.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,845 vests to K9s to police dogs around the country since the program started. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

The nonprofit uses donations to purchase the vests. You can donate here.