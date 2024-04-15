Berkley's Bombshell Treat Bar opens this week
article
BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The wait is almost over - Berkley's newest ice cream spot, Bombshell Treat Bar, opens this week.
Bombshell's brick-and-mortar shop opens at noon on Friday, April 19.
It's been a long wait after the ice cream cart business known for its over-the-top ice cream bars announced in late 2022 that a storefront was coming on Coolidge Highway. The plan was to open last spring, but delays pushed that opening.
(Photo: Bombshell Treat Bar)
Other treats include soft serve ice cream, hot pretzels, ice cream cakes, and floats.
Bombshell is at 2688 Coolidge Hwy.