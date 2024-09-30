Best friends killed in crash with Warren PD, officers still critical

A horrific crash in Warren on Monday involved a police vehicle and an SUV – both of which were crushed in the sudden impact of the crash.

Around 5 a.m. on Monday, a Warren police SUV struck a white Dodge Durango on Schoenherr Road. The front of the Warren Police SUV was severely crumpled while the t-boned Durango was on it's side with the passenger side completely smashed in.

Teresa Ford identified one of the victims as her son, Cedric Hayden.

"Great person. He laughed. He loved fun. He loved to have fun. He’s a family man. He has 2 daughters," Ford said.

According to Ford, her 34-year-old son and his friend, Dujuan Pettis, were hit by the officers while Hayden was turning onto his own street.

"My son was on his way home. On his street turning on his street and got sideswiped," Ford said.

Bystanders said when the SUVs collided they heard a loud ‘boom’.

Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said the two officers in the police SUV were hospitalized with critical injuries.

"At approximately 5 o’clock this morning, 2 Warren officers at a fully marked patrol car, which you see south of us, were involved in a traffic crash with 2 occupants of a white Dodge Durango," Gajewski said "The officers, one of the officers was critically injured. He had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Warren Fire Department. He is currently undergoing surgery at an area hospital."

The other officer underwent medical evaluations and is expected to be okay.

Gajewski said it was not related to a break-in at a nearby gas station.

"I can tell you that there's been information about a break-in or a stolen vehicle and I want to be very, very clear. There was a pursuit related to a break-in that occurred two hours after this unfortunate accident. We know these suspects in the break-in are not related to the accident," Gajewski said.

The family waited hours for Hayden's body to be examined and removed from the scene. They said they're holding each other to get through the difficult time.

Police are still investigating and the Macomb County Sheriff will take the lead on the case.