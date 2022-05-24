Job seekers -- beware of this too good to be true job scam tied to counterfeit check ring

If a job offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

The state of Michigan is warning people about scam going around right now involves an international counterfeit check ring targeting unsuspecting job seekers.

Here's how it works – you post your resume to a job search website. You then receive an email that looks like a job offer from a global charity that helps provide housing for people. The "charity" needs a charitable donations coordinator, and you seem like the perfect fit.

Many of the scammers use information, such as names, found on websites for legitimate charities.

The job promises a return of 5% to 7% of all donation checks applicants receive to "process" on behalf of the charity. The email even includes tax and salary information.

Victims who respond are instructed to deposit donation checks they will receive from the "charity" and forward the proceeds from their personal bank account to the organization via Western Union after deducting their "commission."

However, those checks are bad, but by the time the victim finds out, it's often too late.

Some of the fake charity names used by scammers:

