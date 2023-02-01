Beyoncé to play at Ford Field during 'Renaissance' World Tour - how to get tickets

Beyoncé will be making a stop at in Detroit at Ford Field during her 2023 World Tour this summer.

The multi-Grammy winning singer announced the highly anticipated 2023 "Renaissance" Tour on her Instagram Wednesday. The tour kicks off on May 10 with a show in Stockholm and she'll start in the U.S, in Philadelphia on July 12.

Her show at Ford Field is scheduled for July 27.

The singer has not released details on when tickets will go on sale. However, members of the BeyHive, Citi Card holders, and Live Nation Verified Fans can register now to try to get tickets. Registration does not guarantee ticket - but according to Live Nation, the registration will help filter our buyers trying to resell tickets.

Once you're registered, you will receive an email the day before tickets go on sale to let you know if you were selected for the presale or placed on a waitlist. If you selected, you then get a unique access code for the sale.

Registration for Detroit's tickets are open through Thursday, Feb. 16.

A full list of cities can be found on Beyoncé's website.

"Renaissance," Beyoncé's seventh studio album, was released on July 29, 2022. It features songs like "CUFF IT," "BREAK MY SOUL," and "I'M THAT GIRL."