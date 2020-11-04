Biden projected to win Oakland County with 56 percent of vote

Democratic challenger Joe Biden is projected to win Oakland County with 56.29 percent of the vote with 100 percent of all precincts reporting - en route to his expected win of Michigan's 16 electoral votes.

The county’s website is reporting that Biden is projected to receive 438,147 votes. Trump has received 328,313 votes for 42.18 percent of the vote.

Biden continued the Democratic dominance in the county and improved on Hilary Clinton's 51 percent of the vote in 2016 and bested former President Barack Obama's 53 percent in 2008 and matched his 56 percent in 2004.

Macomb County continued another strong showing for Trump, which is projected to go to him.

Trump of course, won the state by 11,000 votes in 2016.