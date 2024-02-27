Biden takes lead in Michigan Democrat Presidential Primary: See vote totals here

Michigan's Presidential Primary election results are trickling in, as most polls closed at 8 p.m.

Current President Joe Biden is taking the lead among the Democratic candidates – despite many in Michigan voting "uncommitted" to send Biden a message regarding his support of Israel during the ongoing war in Palestinian territories.

Preliminary results show Biden with about 78% of the counted votes. Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips are trailing behind with about 2.6% of the counted votes, each.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) urged Democrats to vote "uncommitted" on their ballot on Tuesday, stating it is a way to raise the voices of those who are pushing for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The initiative spearheaded by Listen to Michigan has garnered sufficient attention, with thousands voting "uncommitted."

Uncommitted is a term that the group of activists first heard back in 2008, when former President Barack Obama was running against Hilary Clinton in the Michigan primary.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was on CNN last weekend urging voters cast a vote in favor of President Joe Biden.

"Any vote that is not cast for Joe Biden supports a second Trump term," Whitmer said. "A second term would be devastating not only for fundamental rights not just democracy foreign policy he promoted a Muslim ban."

Both major parties say they must secure Michigan in order to win the White House in 2024 .

The votes in Michigan have been close the last two presidential elections, with Donald Trump winning in 2016 by about 11,000 votes and losing it to Joe Biden by nearly 154,000 votes four years later.

