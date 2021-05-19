Biden tells Netanyahu he expects de-escalation

President Joe Biden has called for "significant de-escalation" from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

MORE: 3,000 protesters for Palestine send loud message during Biden visit in Dearborn

Biden’s appeal on Wednesday comes after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israelis and Palestinians.

It was Biden’s toughest public pressure so far on the U.S. ally, with the president asking Netanyahu in a telephone call to move toward "the path to a cease-fire," according to a White House statement on their conversation.

Pressure has been mounting on Biden, too, to do more as the death toll in the conflict has topped 200.