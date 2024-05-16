Big Bounce America, Wine Stroll, haunted houses, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Jump on the world's largest bounce house, sample wine and food, or get scared - here's what's going on this weekend:

Barley, BBQ & Beats

Friday, May 17 from 5-9 p.m.

St. Andrews Hall in Detroit

Enjoy BBQ and drinks while supporting Hospice of Michigan.

A $65 ticket gets you three servings of BBQ and three hand-crafted cocktails.

Get tickets here.

Dequindre Cut Freight Yard Opening Night Party

Friday, May 17 from 6-9 p.m.

Dequindre Cut Freight Yard in Detroit

Celebrate opening night of the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard with food, bonfires, roller skating and biking, karaoke, free s'mores, and more.

Entry is free, though RSVPs are encouraged.

Learn more and RSVP here.

Deranged Haunt Halfway to Halloween

Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18

Deranged Haunt in Romulus

This Romulus haunted house is open for one weekend this spring. This year's walk-thru includes a new twist on last May's theme.

Tickets start at $22.

Get tickets here.

Lights-Out Halfway to Halloween

Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18

The Scream Machine in Taylor

Enjoy Halloween early at The Scream Machine haunted house in Taylor.

Tickets are $30.

Get tickets here.

Wine Stroll

Saturday, May 18 from noon to 4 p.m.

Downtown Royal Oak

Sip wine and sample delicious dishes from numerous downtown Royal Oak eateries.

A $50 ticket includes wine and food samples from more than a dozen restaurants.

Get tickets here.

Big Bounce America

Saturday, May 18

Steffens Park in Fraser

Spend up to three hours jumping on the world's larges bounce house of other inflatables.

Sessions for both children and adults are available.

Learn more and get tickets here.

Flower Day

Sunday, May 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastern Market in Detroit

Shop plants from vendors all over the Midwest.

In addition to Flower Day, find flower selections from Eastern Market growers at Tuesday Markets.

Find more info here.

Brewery Faisan Plant Swap

Sunday, May 19 from noon to 4 p.m.

Brewery Faisan in Detroit

Find transplants, seeds, handmade items, food, and more at the second annual Plant Swap.

See all of the vendors here.