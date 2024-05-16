Big Bounce America, Wine Stroll, haunted houses, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Jump on the world's largest bounce house, sample wine and food, or get scared - here's what's going on this weekend:
Barley, BBQ & Beats
- Friday, May 17 from 5-9 p.m.
- St. Andrews Hall in Detroit
Enjoy BBQ and drinks while supporting Hospice of Michigan.
A $65 ticket gets you three servings of BBQ and three hand-crafted cocktails.
Dequindre Cut Freight Yard Opening Night Party
- Friday, May 17 from 6-9 p.m.
- Dequindre Cut Freight Yard in Detroit
Celebrate opening night of the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard with food, bonfires, roller skating and biking, karaoke, free s'mores, and more.
Entry is free, though RSVPs are encouraged.
Deranged Haunt Halfway to Halloween
- Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18
- Deranged Haunt in Romulus
This Romulus haunted house is open for one weekend this spring. This year's walk-thru includes a new twist on last May's theme.
Tickets start at $22.
Lights-Out Halfway to Halloween
- Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18
- The Scream Machine in Taylor
Enjoy Halloween early at The Scream Machine haunted house in Taylor.
Tickets are $30.
Wine Stroll
- Saturday, May 18 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak
Sip wine and sample delicious dishes from numerous downtown Royal Oak eateries.
A $50 ticket includes wine and food samples from more than a dozen restaurants.
Big Bounce America
- Saturday, May 18
- Steffens Park in Fraser
Spend up to three hours jumping on the world's larges bounce house of other inflatables.
Sessions for both children and adults are available.
Learn more and get tickets here.
Flower Day
- Sunday, May 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Eastern Market in Detroit
Shop plants from vendors all over the Midwest.
In addition to Flower Day, find flower selections from Eastern Market growers at Tuesday Markets.
Brewery Faisan Plant Swap
- Sunday, May 19 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Brewery Faisan in Detroit
Find transplants, seeds, handmade items, food, and more at the second annual Plant Swap.