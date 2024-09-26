Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks coming to Detroit for Ford Field concert in March

Two of the biggest names in music lore will headline a major concert at Ford Field in March next year.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are set to perform at the venue in Detroit for a night billed as one of the biggest nights of music to appear in the city in years. Joel last played in Michigan when he visited Comerica Park in the summer of 2022.

However, it's rarer for the icon to play on a football field - the last time doing so was at the Pontiac Silverdome 30 years ago.

The tickets for the Joel-Nicks show will go on sale in the morning of Oct. 4 on Ticketmaster.

The show is scheduled for March 29 and is produced by Live Nation, which announced the event on Thursday,