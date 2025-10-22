Bird poop helps investigators find man accused of shooting Macomb County businessman Eddie Jawad

article

The Brief Distinct markings on a vehicle involved in a shooting last week, including bird poop, were used to track down the suspect, authorities said. Jasan Martin was driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate when he allegedly shot Eddie Jawad in Macomb Township. The Macomb County sheriff said that the vehicle's plate was then changed after the crime.



Jasan Martin, 32, is accused of shooting Eddie Jawad at his Macomb Township home last week. Martin then fled in a Ford Escape affixed with a stolen license plate.

The backstory:

According to Macomb County Sheriff Antony Wickersham, the SUV was borrowed from a family member and had a license plate that was stolen off a vehicle in Detroit. Witnesses told investigators that they saw the vehicle parked on a street near Jawad's 24 Mile home on Oct. 14, when the businessman was shot in the leg.

Authorities used traffic cameras to track the vehicle to Detroit, where it was spotted with a legal license plate. Since the plate was swapped, investigators had to use other distinguishing marks to determine that it was the suspect vehicle. Wickersham said this included bird poop, brake dust on the wheel well, and smudges on the Escape that matched the Escape that Martin allegedly used to flee.

Wickersham said the proper license plate was registered at a home in Eastpointe, and the registered owner matched the description of the person accused of shooting Jawad.

Within days of the shooting, investigators executed 23 search warrants.

On Friday, police took the SUV's owner into custody and questioned them. They learned that the owner loaned the vehicle to Martin, who then allegedly drove to Macomb Township, hid in Jawad's yard for about 45 minutes, and then shot the businessman.

Martin was arrested Sunday during a raid at a Warren home.

A team consisting of members of the Sheriff's Office Swat team, Warren Police Department Drone Team FBI Violent Crimes and Gangs Task Force, and MCSO Set broke down the door of a home on Rivard Avenue and came out with Martin in custody.

"This was a total effort of law enforcement at every level to get this individual in custody," Wickersham said.

Wickersham said a motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Dig deeper:

Martin is charged with assault with intent to commit murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, and three counts of felony firearm.

He is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said.

According to Lucido, Martin is currently on parole out of Ohio for armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a dangerous weapon.