Clinton Township man arrested for child porn possession

article

The Brief A Clinton Township man is accused of possession of child pornography. Zachery Lasovage, 30, was arrested Thursday after evidence was seized in his home. The evidence is under review while Lasovage faces six felony counts.



A 30-year-old Clinton Township man is facing child porn charges after being arrested on Thursday.

The backstory:

Zachery Lasovage was taken into custody after police used a search warrant at his residence in the 16400 block of Lakeside Village Drive.

Lasovage was found to allegedly be in possession of child sexually abusive material according to investigators.

Multiple pieces of evidence seized from the home are under forensic review, investigators say.

He is charged with three counts of using a computer to commit a crime — a seven-year felony—and three counts of child sexually abusive material possession, a four-year felony.

The investigation was tipped off with information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The operation was a combination of the Macomb Area Computer Enforcement detectives, the Sheriff's Enforcement Team, The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Electronic Storage Detection K9 Cache, and Internet Crimes Against Children Livonia Task Force.

Lasovage was arraigned in court and given a $50,000 bond cash/surety, no 10 percent. No use of devices with internet access unless for work purposes.