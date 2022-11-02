Birmingham police warning of scam asking for donations for department

Birmingham residents are being asked to be wary of a scam requesting money for the police department.

The police department said it's had multiple residents come into the station asking about donation letters they had received.

"While we do appreciate the support of our community, we are not requesting any money, for any reason," a release from the department said.

Along with the release came an example of the scam flyer, which begins with "Dear Police and All Law Enforcement of Birmingham" before talking about how difficult the job is. It ends with "I want you to know that I stand with the THING BLUE LINE and all our law enforcement professionals."

If anyone sees one of the fliers, they're asked to throw it away.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, please call Birmingham dispatch at (248)644-3405 to request a report.

An example of the flyer is below.