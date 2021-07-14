Birmingham Pub makes Sweet treat for customers and movie watchers

In connection with the upcoming film "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" Birmingham Pub Chef Teresa prepared a Lemon Tart with berries and meringue.

Try the tart for free at the Birmingham Pub when you bring your ticket stub from the Birmingham 8 theater.

The pub is open Thursday 3p-10, Friday-Saturday 3p-11p, and Sunday 3p-9p

In order to make this wonderful dish at home you will need the following:

Short dough crust

375 grams pastry flour

250 grams unsalted butter

95 grams sugar

70 grams egg beaten

¼ tsp salt

Blend butter, sugar, salt until combined. Add eggs slowly. Add flour until incorporated.

Chill for 3-4 hours and roll out. Put into 9" tart pan. Refrigerate overnight. Dock and bake for 12-15 minutes.

Lemon Curd

1 ½ cups fresh lemon juice

2 Tablespoons lemon zest

1 ½ cups sugar

8 egg yolks

1 cup unsalted butter cubed

Combine all ingredients in a double boiler and whisk until thickened about 6 minutes or 160 degrees F.

Cool slightly and pour into already baked shell. Put in cooler overnight. Top with fresh berries and whip cream. Enjoy!

Call: (248) 885 8108 for make reservations at the pub.

"Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain"

Anthony was a chef, writer, adventurer, and provocateur. This film has been described an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Morgan), this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.

Tickets are available for the movie at www.Emagine-Entertainment.com