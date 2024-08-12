Bitcoin, gold bar criminal scams include suspects claiming to be police demanding payment

article

A recent surge in criminal scams involving Bitcoin and even gold bricks has been reported in Northville Township, police said.

The scam involves suspects claiming to be law enforcement officials intimidating victims to make immediate payments under false pretenses. Northville Township Police Department authorities are cautioning residents as a result of the incidents,

Police say that victims receive calls from unknown individuals claiming to be police officers, who then claim they are under investigation for alleged crimes or have warrants for their arrest.

Victims are coerced into staying on the phone, instructed not to disclose the situation to anyone and pressured to send immediate payment.

Payment methods typically requested include Bitcoin or cash transfers. In recent months, a Northville Township resident fell victim to this type of scam.

The suspects made contact with the victim multiple times, obtained nearly $300,000 in cash, bitcoin and ultimately came to the victim’s home where gold bricks were given to the suspects.

Additionally, email phishing cases are on the rise, where victims receive an email and are misled into believing they have overpaid their PayPal or similar account.

They are directed to provide immediate access to their accounts to rectify the supposed overpayment.

In July, a resident became a victim to one of these emails phishing scams, resulting in the loss of $50,000 in cash and an additional $50,000 in Bitcoin.

The suspects came to the resident’s home to collect the payment then fled the area. Fortunately, in this case, prompt action by Northville Township investigators and the utilization of License Plate Reader technology, led to the apprehension of suspects just outside Cleveland, Ohio, and the recovery of $50,000 in cash.

Northville Township Deputy Chief Matthew MacKenzie emphasized, "We want to remind our residents that law enforcement agencies do not request payments over the phone, especially in the form of Bitcoin. If you receive a call or email claiming you are under investigation or have warrants, and the only way to resolve the issue is by making an immediate payment, it is undoubtedly a scam."

To safeguard against these fraudulent schemes, the Northville Township Police offers the following tips:

• Verify Callers: Law enforcement agencies do not demand payments over the phone. Be cautious of unsolicited calls claiming legal issues requiring urgent payment.

• Remote Access: Never grant remote access to your computer to unknown individuals.

• Secrecy Demand: If instructed to stay on the phone and not disclose the situation while making a payment, it is likely a scam.

• Demand for Immediate Payment: Genuine entities do not pressure for immediate payments via unconventional methods such as Bitcoin or gift cards.

• Remember: Regarding personal information and money – "Don’t give it, don’t send it."

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious communications to local authorities promptly.

For further information or to report a potential scam, please contact the Northville Township Police Department at (248) 349-9400.

To interview Northville Township Deputy Police Chief Matthew MacKenzie, call (248) 662-0461.

