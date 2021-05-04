'Black Panther,' other films scheduled for free outdoor movie series in Ypsilanti

article

Ypsilanti's 2021 outdoor movie series includes six free events between May and October.

Four drive-in events and two park events are planned.

It kicks off at 9 p.m. May 27 with "Black Panther" showing at the Downtown Drive-In, which will be in the S. Huron parking lot at 107 Ferris. The Independent Film Festival Ypsilanti will be held at the same spot at 9 p.m. on June 24.

The West Cross Drive-In at the Normal Street parking lot at 811 Washtenaw will show "A League of Their Own" at 9 p.m. on July 29 and "Coco" at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Parking is limited at the drive-in movies. Vehicles can arrive an hour before the films start.

In addition to the drive-ins, two films will be shown at Frog Island Park. "Soul" will play at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 and "Casper" is scheduled for Oct. 28.

Be sure to bring a blanket or chair for the Frog Island movies. Depending on weather and COVID restrictions from the state, those showings could be moved to a drive-in format.

