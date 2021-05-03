The Great Michigan Scavenger Hunt: Find gift cards, activity vouchers during travel week

article

This week is National Travel and Tourism Week.

Celebrate the beauty of exploring Michigan by participating in The Great Michigan Scavenger Hunt and Giveaway.

Prizes are hidden in more than 30 places across the state. Prizes include $100 gift cards to various restaurants, $50-$100 in gift cards for stores, and $50-$100 worth of activity vouchers for fun destinations in The Mitten.

You could find a gift card to Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor, win a shopping spree at Painted Turtle Gift Shop and Art Works in Big Rapids, or discover passes to Michigan Adventure in Muskegon. But that's not all -- there are more than 100 prizes waiting for you to find them.

The prizes will be in a silver tin with a The Great Michigan Scavenger Hunt sticker on it. Once you find something, it's yours to keep. Also, post a photo of it on social media with the hashtag #MIPowerOfTravel to share what you won.

Also, share photos of your favorite places to travel in Michigan on Twitter and Instagram with the same hashtag for the chance to win a Michigan road trip. Ten people will win a trip that includes overnight accommodations, activity vouchers, and dining certificates.

Get clues to help you find the goodies by checking the Facebook pages of the locations here from through May 8.

