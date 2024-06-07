Blake's farm share: How to get a box of fresh produce weekly from Macomb County farm

article

Support a local farm while getting a weekly haul of fresh produce and other goodies.

Blake Farms in Macomb County is currently offering subscriptions for its 2024 farm share program. Signing up gets you a box of produce weekly from June 26 until Sept. 11.

Each week, you will get assorted fresh produce, a baked good or jarred item, and a recipe card. Every other week you can expect a farm-fresh non-alcoholic beverage.

Both half and full shares are available. A half share contains about half a bushel of produce and is recommended for a smaller family. A full share includes about a bushel of produce.

Half shares are $300 for the full 12 weeks, and full shares are $500.

Shares can be picked up at Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada, Blake's Backyard in Almont, or Blake's Lyon Township.

Learn more and sign up here.