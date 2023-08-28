Blake's Hard Cider Co. announces Apple Pie Vodka collab with Gypsy Spirits

article

Blake's is known for its hard cider, but it has a new alcoholic beverage for you to enjoy this fall.

The Macomb County farm announced Apple Pie Vodka on Monday.

Blake's collaborated with Michigan-based Gypsy Spirits for the apple cider, cinnamon, and brown sugar-infused vodka. It's a fresh take on Blake's popular fall cider of the same name.

Gypsy began producing a small batch apple pie vodka in 2020, but it was limited to its Tasting Room due to production constraints.

"When we first began talks with Blake’s about this collaboration we were literally blown away," said Michael Kazanowski, the co-founder of Gypsy Vodka. "We have followed and admired Blake's story and rise since we began our company in 2015, so this partnership allows us the opportunity to work with one of the best cider houses in the country to finally release this limited-edition vodka to people all over the state."

Bottles of the limited edition 20% ABV vodka are now available for $24.95 at Blake’s Tasting Room locations and Gypsy’s Tasting Rooms. There are plans to expand distribution to Michigan stores, including Meijer and Total Wine, in September.