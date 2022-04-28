Blake's unveils new hard ciders for summer; Vacation Mode pack coming soon

article

Three new ciders from Blake's Hard Cider are ready for the warmer months.

"While cider has traditionally been considered a fall beverage, our sales indicate otherwise with over 40% of annual sales taking place between May and September, and Blake’s has strategically created a product portfolio of brands that can be enjoyed during any season," said Blake's founder Andrew Blake.

Two of the new ciders are already available – the 6.5% ABV Peach Party and a 6.9% piña colada cider, Tropicolada. The third new release from the Michigan hard cider maker is expected in mid-May.

"We went all out for summer with three new hard cider releases, more than we’ve ever introduced in any season," Blake said.

Peach Party and Tropicolada will be part of the Vacation Mode variety back, which will also include Paloma and Strawberry Lemonade. The pack will be available from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

