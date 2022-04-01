Blake's Rainbow Seeker hard cider returns in support of LGBT National Hotline

article

Blake's Hard Cider Co.'s semi-sweet pineapple cider Rainbow Seeker is back.

The Michigan cidermaker's line of Kinder Ciders raises money for various causes. The tropical Rainbow Seeker supports the LGBT National Hotline.

The Hotline provides people in the LGBTQ+ community with free support and information about local resources. It includes both phone numbers and online chats to help people find the support they need.

Other organizations Blake's Kinder Ciders help include the Empowerment Plan, which helps homeless people in Detroit; and Keep Growing Detroit, which helps promote and raise funds for urban gardens.

Blake's has also donated money to pair shelter dogs with veterans and help plant trees in Detroit.