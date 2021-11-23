3 Michigan hard cidermakers win at 2021 US Open Cider Championship; Blake's takes top award

article

Blake's Hard Cider took first place at the 2021 U.S. Open Cider & Kombucha Championship.

The Armada hard cidermaker tied for first with Broski Ciderworks in Florida. It's the first time in the competition's 13-year history that there has been a tie.

Michigan hard cidermakers took home 11 medals total.

Blake's won awards in several categories – its Grapefruit cider won gold in the fruit cider category, Apple Pie took first in the apple/pumpkin pie spiced cider category, Amshire Iced Cider got silver in the applewine and iced cider category, and Tropical Pineapple received silver in the pineapple cider category.

Two K Farms in Sutton got seventh place overall, tied with Vermont Cider Company.

Its Heirloom Ice won bronze in the applewine and iced cider category, Apple Pie Cider got silver in the apple/pumpkin pie spiced cider category, Honeycrisp Ice won bronze in the single varietal cider category, and Rose’ Cider tied for bronze in the rose’ cider category.

Another Michigan company, Blackgrass Ciderworks, won bronze in the cherry cider category with its Cheap Cran Cherrykee.

