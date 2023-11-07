Bloomfield Township man charged after child porn found on hidden flash drive, police say

article

A Bloomfield Township man is accused of possessing child porn after police say they found it on a flash drive hidden at his home.

In late September, police received a tip that Kenneth Rogers Davies, 65, may have child porn. Police obtained a warrant and searched his home. During that search, they say they found a flash drive that contained hundreds of images of child porn.

The flash drive and other electronic devices were transferred to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for full examination, and Davies has been charged with six counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

He is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.