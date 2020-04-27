Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to pay tribute to Michigan healthcare workers with flyover on Wednesday

article

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds will be honoring American medical workers with flyovers across the nation including Michigan on Wednesday.

This week, the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will conduct a series of flyovers, dubbed Operation America Strong, across the nation including Michigan on Wednesday.

Each show will be a formation of 6 F-16C/D Fighting Flacon and 6 F-18C/D Hornet aircraft and will fly over the areas hit the hardest by the Coronavirus.

Each show will be approximately 35 minutes and people along the flight path can expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of 12 high-performance aircraft flying close in precise formation, according to AF Thunderbirds website.

Michigan's flight path has not yet been released. The Thunderbird's twitter account has been releasing the planned flight paths the day before they fly through.

“We are truly excited to take to the skies with our Navy counterparts for a nation-wide tribute to the men and women keeping our communities safe.” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird 1 and mission commander for the flyover. “We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight with COVID-19.”

President Donald Trump said Operation America Strong came from the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds.

"What we're doing is we're paying tribute to our front line health care workers confronting COVID," said President Donald Trump during a coronavirus briefing. "And it's really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak. This is a tribute to them, to our warriors. Because they are equal warriors to those incredible pilots and all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights that we win and we win."