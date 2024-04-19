Blue Cross Blue Shield building lights up Honolulu Blue ahead of NFL Draft

article

As Detroit prepares to host the NFL Draft for the first time, nearly the entire city is doing something special.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is lighting up its tower at 600 E. Lafayette in Detroit with a Honolulu Blue football and lights.

The building will be lit up through April 28.

"Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan joins the City of Detroit and the state of Michigan in welcoming football fans from near and far to the Motor City for the highly anticipated NFL Draft, which offers a prime opportunity to showcase our great city to the nation. As a company proudly headquartered in Detroit throughout our 85-year history, we couldn’t be more thrilled to join in the festivities by lighting our office tower in the team colors of our beloved Detroit Lions."

More than 300,000 people are expected to travel to the Motor City to see which players will be drafted by the NFL’s 32 teams.