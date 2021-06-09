Expand / Collapse search

Bo Schembechler's son to address abuse by UM doctor, plans to discuss father's knowledge of events Thursday

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Michigan Wolverines
FOX 2 Detroit

Lawsuit claims UM's Bo Schembechler among multiple coaches who knew of sexual abuse of students

A lawsuit filed against the University of Michigan claims legendary head coach Bo Schembechler was one of many who knew about sexual abuse by a former team doctor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The son of former Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler plans to speak Thursday on the alleged abuse committed by a former sports doctor at the University of Michigan and his father's knowledge of the abuse. 

Matt Schembechler will be joined by two other players and attorneys for a press conference tomorrow afternoon. He was also abused by the doctor, according to release sent by Attorney Jon Marko.

He'll also present evidence that Bo ignored abuse by team doctor Robert Anderson, who has been accused of sexually abusing hundreds of men that attended the school. 

A previous report conducted by an independent team of investigators found series of problematic decisions made by the school that enabled Anderson to continually assault student-athletes throughout his tenure, which lasted decades.

Among those who were aware of the accusations is Bo, the 240-page report said. 

RELATED: Former U-M player talks about sexual abuse at hands of sports doctor

On Thursday, "Matt Schembechler will set the record straight regarding his own abuse by Dr. Anderson and his father’s failure to protect him and other athletes," said the release.

Daniel Kwiatkowski, a former offensive tackle and Gilvanni Johnson, a former wide receiver - both who played under the famed Wolverine football coach and both were assaulted by Anderson. 

They will also speak alongside Matt.