Michigan State Police are investigating after a body was found along the shoulder of I-96 in Detroit early Tuesday.

Police learned about the body on the eastbound side of the road near Schaefer around 6:20 a.m.

As of 6:50 a.m., the eastbound local lanes are closed at the Southfield Freeway, and drivers are being diverted to the express lanes.

