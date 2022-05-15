Body found burned beyond recognition in burning car on Detroit's west side

The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a burning car after midnight Sunday on Detroit's west side.

At around 12:50 a.m., the Detroit Fire Department responded to the corner of 33rd Street and Herbert to a car on fire.

After putting the fire out, they found a body burned beyond recognition.

The cause of death is unknown.

The death is being investigated by arson and homicide detectives.

