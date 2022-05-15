Body found burned beyond recognition in burning car on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a body was found inside a burning car after midnight Sunday on Detroit's west side.
At around 12:50 a.m., the Detroit Fire Department responded to the corner of 33rd Street and Herbert to a car on fire.
After putting the fire out, they found a body burned beyond recognition.
The cause of death is unknown.
The death is being investigated by arson and homicide detectives.
Stay with FOX 2 for updates.
