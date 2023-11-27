Body found in vent at Macomb Community College

Police found a body in the ventilation system at Macomb Community College while looking for the source of a foul odor Sunday night.

According to the college police department, the body was discovered in a vent at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Center Campus.

"There is no reason to suspect foul play," said Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens. "At this point, it is important to remember that this an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances. We are withholding the individual’s identification until we can make proper family notifications. Our deepest condolences go out to his family."