Body found in vent at Macomb Community College identified as missing Clinton Township man

article

The body of a missing man was found Sunday night in a vent at Macomb Community College.

Police at the school said they found the body of Jason Anthony Thompson, 36, inside the ventilation system at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Center Campus. The discovery was made while police were looking for the source of a foul odor.

Thompson was last seen leaving a family member's apartment in Sterling Heights on Oct. 25 and reported missing Nov. 1.

"There is no reason to suspect foul play," said Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens.